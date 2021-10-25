Bunicorn Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00080029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.85 or 1.00257089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.73 or 0.06684780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021495 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

