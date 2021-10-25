Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.12 million.Calix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.250 EPS.

CALX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,034. Calix has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

