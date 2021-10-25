Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 937.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

