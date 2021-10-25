Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 2.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cerner worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

