ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $48.29 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. ChainX has a market cap of $48.29 million and $1.40 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 5% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00006834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.