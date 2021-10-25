Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 806,261 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $366,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

