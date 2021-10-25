Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.38% of International Paper worth $330,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

