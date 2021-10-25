Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $204.45 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,941,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

