Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRXT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

CRXT stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.