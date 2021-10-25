Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $4.33 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00006879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $801.59 million and approximately $153.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.