Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $16,249.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

