Conceal (CCX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $131,435.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $131,435.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.64 or 1.00123188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.20 or 0.00326371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.18 or 0.00517195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00193276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,815,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,293,702 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

