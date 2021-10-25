Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.03

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.03 and last traded at $217.03, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

