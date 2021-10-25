Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 70% This Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $837.29 million and approximately $70.41 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $25.58 or 0.00040687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 70% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

