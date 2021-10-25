Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.49. 181,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,946. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.23.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

