Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $202.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.
Shares of CCI opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
