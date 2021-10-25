Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $202.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.