Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.06. 1,937,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.