Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.47. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.
Shares of CCK traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.06. 1,937,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,810. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.