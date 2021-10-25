Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.47. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.06. 1,937,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,810. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.80.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

