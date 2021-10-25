Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.69

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 26665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.