DECOIN (DTEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and $1.28 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011172 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004389 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,191,813 coins and its circulating supply is 55,711,653 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

