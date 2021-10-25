Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for about 10.5% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.17% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.59. 53,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,389. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

