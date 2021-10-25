DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.72 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

