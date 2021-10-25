DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 42,514 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,514 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 2.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.38% of Moody’s worth $258,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 512,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 14.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $381.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

