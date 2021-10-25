Diametric Capital LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $361.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.87. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

