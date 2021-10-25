DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $96.86 and last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 5156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

