Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Lifted by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 31.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $4,346,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

