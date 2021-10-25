DragonVein Hits One Day Volume of $69,327.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $69,327.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,873.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.73 or 0.00990455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00274586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00243044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032292 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

