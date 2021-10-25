Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Now Covered by TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

DREUF opened at $13.62 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

