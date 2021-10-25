Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of DT stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 302.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

