eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 99,948 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 3.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of eBay worth $45,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

