Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 625.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $180.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

