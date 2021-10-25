Ellaism Tops One Day Volume of $21.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $59,898.59 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 105.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.06578599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.