Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.15 ($10.76).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

