Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lifted by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 7.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 23,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,405,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

