EOSDT Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $2,507.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00080029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.85 or 1.00257089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.73 or 0.06684780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021495 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.