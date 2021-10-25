extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Reaches $506,054.54

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $506,054.54 and $105,165.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.64 or 1.00123188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.20 or 0.00326371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.18 or 0.00517195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00193276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

