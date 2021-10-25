Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Facebook updated its 0 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $328.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,009,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,932. The stock has a market cap of $926.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,373,633 shares of company stock valued at $850,120,859. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

