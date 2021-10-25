Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $234.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $235.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

