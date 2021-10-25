Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $84.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,771.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,593.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

