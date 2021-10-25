Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,748 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 52.3% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,018,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,123,830,000 after buying an additional 501,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

