First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

FBP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.