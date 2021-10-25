First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 397 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $320.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $903.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,373,633 shares of company stock valued at $850,120,859. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

