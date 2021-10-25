First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.28 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $143.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

