FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and $435,111.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

