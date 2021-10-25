Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
