Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.