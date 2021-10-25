GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 42.5% Higher This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.18 million and $22,926.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,873.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.60 or 0.06720827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.00311030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $622.73 or 0.00990455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00088417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.00456174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00274586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00243044 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

