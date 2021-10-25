GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.39 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

