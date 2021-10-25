Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

OTCMKTS GGPIU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.55. 34,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

