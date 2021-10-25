Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,031.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $473,693.06 and $151,031.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

