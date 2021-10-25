Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

